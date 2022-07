Creamline defeated Choco Mucho in straight sets in the Premier Volleyball League Invitational Conference on Saturday.

Cool Smashers picked up their 3rd win with a 3-set victory, 25-22, 25-14, 25-22, over the Flying Titans.

Creamline improved to 3-1 to tie PLDT for second seed.

Tots Carlos scored 25 points on 23 attacks, a block, and a service ace.

(More details to follow.)