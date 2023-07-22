Ateneo point guard Forthsky Padrigao during game 2 of the UAAP season 85 men's basketball finals in Quezon City on December 14, 2022. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News/File photo.

MANILA – The Ateneo Blue Eagles will defend their UAAP men’s basketball title without the services of starting point guard Forthsky Padrigao.

Padrigao will sit out the UAAP Season 86 men's basketball tournament, as Ateneo revealed that the athlete missed the academic requirements imposed by the school.

“Forthsky Padrigao was unable to meet Ateneo de Manila University’s academic requirements in SY 2022-2023, and therefore he is not eligible to play in the upcoming UAAP Season 86,” the statement said.

The Blue Eagle is expected to use his time off the court to focus on his academics and hopefully return to the court after “fulfilling his responsibilities as an Ateneo student.”

Padrigao emerged as one of the top players in their title bid in Season 85, having secured a spot in the Mythical 5 alongside eventual MVP Malik Diouf of UP, Carl Tamayo, Dave Ildefonso, and Luis Villegas.

The Ateneo homegrown averaged 11.6 points, 4.2 boards, 4.9 assists, and 2.2 steals per game in Season 85.

He was also pivotal in the winner-take-all Game 3 of the championship series against the Fighting Maroons after finishing with 12 points in the title-clinching win.

