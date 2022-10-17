Ateneo guard Forthsky Padrigao in action against the UP Fighting Maroons. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News.

MANILA, Philippines -- Ateneo de Manila University point guard Forthsky Padrigao showed the highs and lows of his still-developing game on Sunday, when the Blue Eagles fell short against defending champions University of the Philippines (UP).

Padrigao has gotten the nod as Ateneo's starting point guard in UAAP Season 85, but his performances have been up-and-down so far. This was made clear against the Fighting Maroons where he alternated between head-scratching errors and moments of brilliance.

It was Padrigao who forced overtime against UP, knocking down a three-pointer with just 36.9 seconds left to tie the game at 64. But in Ateneo's final possession, his attempt at a game-winning triple was off the mark as they couldn't find a better shot despite having 20 seconds to work with.

In the extra period, Padrigao's turnovers helped UP build a 71-66 lead. But it was also Padrigao who kept Ateneo alive, nailing another clutch three-pointer to make it a one-possession game, 73-71, with just 23.4 seconds to go.

"What is there to say? The kid's gutsy," Ateneo coach Tab Baldwin said of his young guard after the game.

The Blue Eagles couldn't complete their comeback, and UP held on for a 76-71 win to continue their recent run of success in the Battle of Katipunan.

Baldwin praised Padrigao for his willingness to take big shots and his lack of fear in tight moments. At the same time, the coach noted that this also shows the young guard's need for more development.

"He wants to take big shots. He's got the nerve to take big shots. He's not afraid of the moment, but sometimes it comes at the expense of execution," said Baldwin. "I tried to press upon the players that being very good players at the UAAP level doesn't make you Kobe Bryant or Michael Jordan."

"With our guys, we have really players at the UAAP level but they're not that. We still need to depend on one another, rely on one another, execute. You know, have the discipline to find the open man," he added.

Padrigao is still working on those aspects of his game, though Baldwin has never once doubted the ability of his point guard. When Padrigao committed to play collegiate basketball for the Blue Eagles in 2020, Baldwin said that he "has better court vision than all of his predecessors have" -- a group of players that include Matt Nieto and SJ Belangel.

But Padrigao was also thrust into the starting point guard spot at least a year ahead of schedule, after Belangel opted to turn pro and forgo his final seasons with Ateneo. His growing pains, thus, are being played out at the big stage.

"I want Forthsky to be the best version of Forthsky," Baldwin said. "That's developing himself into a guy that runs the team better than he does. The guy that makes sure he gets all of his teammates involved. Doesn't let them mentally slip out, better than what he does. That defends better than what he does."

"There's a lot of improvement for Forthsky to be the best version of himself. If he gets close to that, we're not gonna be talking about any comparisons. He's a potentially outstanding point guard, and he really understands the game, he feels the game," he added.

"But I think like a lot of Filipino players, a lot of UAAP players and then on to the PBA, they've been groomed through their younger years to be the man. And to get them to be the man for others is the task."

UAAP Season 85 is streaming on iWantTFC every Wednesday, Saturday and Sunday, available for Premium users outside the Philippines.

