British Pinoy artistic gymnast prodigy prepares for Paris Olympics

A year before the Paris 2024 Olympics, British Pinoy gymnast Jake Jarman is working hard to compete in the Summer Olympics games.

On his Instagram account, the artistic gymnast has started preparing for the biggest sporting event in the world, after winning silver in the men’s all-around final at the European Championships in Antalya, Turkey last April.

instagram/britishgymnasticsofficial

In an interview with Olympics.com, the 21-year-old gymnast shared, he was delighted with his performance at the European Championships.

It was his first major championship all-around medal. “I couldn't be happier with the result that I've come out with –second all-around. "It's my first all-around European medal and I’m absolutely over the moon,” he said.

instagram/jake_e_j

Jarman, whose mother is from Cebu, is dubbed in the UK as the rising British gymnast prodigy after becoming a household name because of his impressive performance at the Birmingham Commonwealth Games in 2022.

instragram/jake_e_j

He finished his Commonwealth debut with four gold medals. Jake was the first English male gymnast to achieve this feat at a single Commonwealth Games.

In November 2022, he also won bronze at the Gymnastics World Championships in Liverpool, England. In an interview with ITV News East Anglia last month, Jake shared he is hoping to take home medals in the Paris Olympics.

instagram/britishgymnasticsofficial

“I feel like I’m doing the best that I can to prepare for next year. And you know, first of all, to be selected to be part of the team like to be team final, all-around final and hopefully, pick up some medals”, said Jarman, who is from Peterborough, England where he was discovered in a park playing on the monkey bars.

He is set to compete as part of the GB Team for the upcoming World Artistic Gymnastics Championships in Antwerp, Belgium from September 30-October 8, 2023.