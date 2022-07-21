Shaya Adorador led the way in Chery Tiggo's first win of the PVL Invitational Conference. PVL Media.

STA. ROSA, Laguna -- (UPDATED) Chery Tiggo finally barged into the win column of the 2022 Premier Volleyball League (PVL) Invitational Conference after a straight-sets triumph against Petro Gazz on Thursday afternoon at the Sta. Rosa Sports Complex.

The Crossovers secured a 25-22, 25-14, 25-21 victory that ended a three-game slide in the conference, and kept alive their slim hopes of advancing to the next phase.

Chery Tiggo had not won a set entering Thursday's match and were still without ace spiker Dindin Santiago-Manabat for the game. But their firepower proved too much for the Gazz Angels, who couldn't sustain a fine start that saw them win the first three points of the match.

The Crossovers are now at 1-3, while Petro Gazz dropped to 0-4. The Angels, who were finalists in the Open Conference, are now out of contention for a semifinals spot.

"Siyempre, masaya kami, buhay pa kami. Siyempre, very grateful kami sa nangyari ngayon," said Clarence Esteban, who got his first win since taking over as head coach of the Crossovers in between conferences.

"Nakumpleto 'yung team namin. Nagawa namin 'yung strategy na gusto naming gawin dahil nga nakumpleto kami dito sa game namin dito," he added.

Chery Tiggo had dealt with personnel problems in the conference. Aside from Santiago-Manabat, who is out with an injury, a handful of their players were in health and safety protocols: EJ Laure, Justine Dorog, Buding Duremdes, and Alina Bicar.

All four were instrumental in Thursday's win, with Bicar earning Player of the Match honors after tallying five points, 11 digs, and 13 excellent sets. Shaya Adorador had 15 points, while Laure contributed 13 markers. Mylene Paat added12 points as Chery Tiggo tallied a 53-38 advantage in attacks.

Trailing by three points early in the first set, the Crossovers went to Paat to gain their rhythm. She responded with back-to-back kills, before an attack error by Myla Pablo gave Chery Tiggo a 13-11 lead that they would not relinquish.

A quick hit by Czarina Carandang put Chery Tiggo at set point, 24-20, though back-to-back hits by Grethcel Soltones and MJ Phillips briefly kept the Gazz Angels alive. But Carandang was there to snuff their rally, converting another hit at the middle to wrap up the first set.

The Crossovers rode the momentum of that first set win to cruise past Petro Gazz in the second frame, with Bicar maximizing her middle blockers. In a tighter third set, it was Adorador who came through with a clutch hit that gave Chery Tiggo a late 23-19 spread.

Nicole Tiamzon's attack brought Petro Gazz closer, 23-20, but Paat was there to respond and Laure ended a long rally to wrap up the win in an hour and 30 minutes for the Crossovers.

Aiza Maizo-Pontillas was the lone double-digit scorer for Petro Gazz with 12 points; Phillips and Soltones each finished with seven markers.

The Crossovers will still be in a must-win situation when they return to action on Tuesday against Army Black Mamba at the FilOil EcoOil Centre in San Juan. Petro Gazz will aim for a first win against Cignal HD, also on Tuesday at the same venue.

