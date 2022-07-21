MMA: Vera open to take on De Ridder at heavyweight

Former ONE heavyweight champion Brandon “The Truth” Vera is still willing to fight 2-division MMA champion Reinier “The Dutch Knight” de Ridder.

De Ridder, who is due to defend his middleweight title against Vitaly Bigdash this weekend, is also the reigning ONE light heavyweight king.

But Vera said the Dutch Knight will have to climb the heavyweight division if he wants to make the fight happen.

“I am never cutting weight again, but De Ridder, you’re more than welcome to meet me at whatever weight I’m at,” he said.

“I would absolutely love to go with De Ridder, but me cutting weight again, no.”

Vera last fought in April 2021 when he lost his title against Arjan Bhullar. Back then there were already talks of De Ridder actually moving up to heavyweight to challenge Vera.

Vera said he is already raring to get back to action.

“The downtime has been frustrating to be honest. It’s just been Corona, and then timeout, and then more timeout,” Vera said.

“Now I’m just waiting. I’ll just have to stay ready. I’m excited to go. Really excited to go.”

Meanwhile, Vera sees two outcomes in the De Ridder-Bigdash fight.

“I see this as if De Ridder stands up with Bigdash, Bigdash is gonna knock him out,” Vera said.

“But if De Ridder plays it smart like he has been, he’s going to take it to the ground and finish Bigdash there.”

