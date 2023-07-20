RRQ has entered the ML:BB scene in the Philippines, as it introduced RRQ Kaito, its ML:BB Development League (MDL) Philippines team for the league's second season. Courtesy: RRQ Philippines' Facebook page.

RRQ finally has a Mobile Legends: Bang Bang (ML:BB) team in the Philippines.

The "King of Kings" entered the ML:BB scene in the Philippines, as it introduced RRQ Kaito, its ML:BB Development League (MDL) Philippines team for the league's second season.

All-time ML:BB veteran Jiane "Kenji" Villa will join Y4nusu, Dai Ki, Ferdz, Karl, Shocker, coach SUPERKURT, and team manager Tets as RRQ introduced the team members of its first Filipino ML:BB team Wednesday evening.

Kenji, who has a Southeast Asian Games gold medal and an MPL title under his belt, will be calling the shots as its team captain.

RRQ is an Indonesian organization, who is best known for its multi-titled MLBB organization, RRQ Hoshi. It also has a professional team in Brazil, called RRQ Akira.

RRQ has been present in the Philippine esports scene for quite some time now, having had its Valorant team originally based in Manila, before assuming itself as an Indonesian representative to the Valorant Champions Tour.

Its now-defunct League of Legends: Wild Rift team also had an all-Pinoy lineup.