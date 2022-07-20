The Philippine Accessible Disability Services, Inc. or PADS Dragon boat team won its first gold medal at the 13th International Dragon Boat Federation (IDBF) Club Crew World Championship in Florida.

They recently clinched the top spot for the 2,000-meter distance partial paradragon category.

"Dreams do come true!" said JP Maunes, the team's founder and manager.

The PADS dragon boat team will compete in other categories of the competition.

In 2019, the team also won gold in the same competition held in Thailand.

They are composed of 25-members who are mostly persons with disabilities.