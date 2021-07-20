PBA postpones games as TNT, TerraFirma players in quarantine

Both TNT and TerraFirma are now in isolation and will be re-tested. PBA Media Bureau.

MANILA, Philippines -- The PBA will change its schedule for Wednesday, July 21, due to COVID-19 issues.

The league announced on Tuesday that four players of the TNT Tropang GIGA "have returned tests that were either positive, or needs to be confirmed for COVID-19 under government approved league protocols."

Thus, the game between TNT and Magnolia, originally scheduled for 6 p.m. on Wednesday, has now been postponed.

Also postponed is the TerraFirma-Alaska game that was originally set for 12:30 p.m. on Wednesday. TerraFirma Dyip all tested negative, but they were the Tropang GIGA's opponents last July 17.

According to the PBA, the four TNT players are now isolated and will be tested again. The rest of the team who returned negative results are also isolated and will be retested.

The Dyip are also isolated and will be tested again, in accordance with the league's health and safety protocols.

Pushing through Wednesday is the game between Phoenix Super LPG and NorthPort at 3 p.m.

Alaska and Magnolia will face off at 6 p.m.

The postponed games will be rescheduled, following league guidelines.

