MANILA -- University of the East continues its busy off-season as they get the commitments of five of California Academy's top stars

Casiey Dongallo, Jelaica Gajero, Kizzie Madriaga, Grace Fernandez, and Claire Castillo will all be suiting up for the Jerry Yee-led Lady Warriors in UAAP Season 86.

Dongallo and Gajero previously got invites to join the pool of the Philippine women's national volleyball team.

Meanwhile, Madriaga was named the Best Setter at the 2023 PNVF Under-18 Girls' Tournament.

Dongallo was then hailed as the MVP of the Shakey’s Girls Invitational Volleyball League, as the team dominated both tournaments.

Also in the Shakey's invitationals, Gajero was awarded as the Best Outside Spiker, Fernandez as the Best Libero, and Madriaga got another Best Setter award.

All of them made their commitment official on Tuesday with the presence of Frank Lao, founder of Strong Group Athletics who supports the Lady Warriors, and coach Yee.

"Having the Cali Babies commit to our team is such a crucial part of our rebuilding process. We all know what they can bring to the table, and as a team, we are very excited to have them be part of our journey," said team manager Jared Lao.

Aside from the quintet, UE also got the services of California Academy head coach Obet Vital as one of the team's newest assistant coaches. Vital played a crucial part in leading his team to become one of the best high school volleyball programs in the country.

Yee and Vital helped the Cal Babies hold their own against professional players, finishing fifth at the 2021 PNVF Champions League for Women where they faced teams from the PVL.

These commitments will help UE rebuild after an abysmal last-place finish in Season 85, finishing their campaign with a 1-13 record