UAAP: Jerry Yee set to coach UE Lady Warriors

The University of the East has named new head coaches for its women's volleyball and boys' basketball teams. Handout.

Karl Santos named as coach of UE boys' basketball team

MANILA -- University of the East will shake things up as they host UAAP Season 86.

The UE women's volleyball team and boys' basketball team will be under new mentorships starting next season as Jerry Yee takes over the Lady Warriors while Karl Santos will spearhead the Junior Warriors.

Yee, who was recently released by Adamson, will be replacing Ronwald Dimaculangan, while Santos will be in place of Ronnie Dojillo.

"It is a privilege to have Coach Jerry Yee as our head coach. Coach Jerry's reputation and experience in the field of volleyball are well-known. With his extensive knowledge and expertise, there is no doubt that his leadership will steer the team in a new direction," said Jared Lao, who was recently appointed as the manager of both the women's volleyball and boys' basketball teams.

Yee, who also once coached the UP Fighting Maroons, is still in charge of PVL team Farm Fresh and NCAA champions CSB Lady Blazers.

The Lady Warriors had a 1-13 record in the UAAP Season 85 women's volleyball tournament.

Meanwhile, the boys' newest coach, who was the former head coach of La Salle Green Hills and is an assistant coach for the Converge FibrXers, said that changing the team's culture is what the Junior Warriors need.

"Our first goal is to change the environment. We need to cultivate a competitive spirit and set high standards for these players because we aspire to establish a winning culture. Although we are a new team, our aim remains the championship," he said.

The Junior Warriors, who finished with a 3-11 record in the previous year, last clinched a semifinal appearance in Season 64, while the Lady Warriors, who only won a game in 14 games in Season 85, have not cracked the Final Four since Season 69.

This is why for Lao, a major shakeup is needed for the Sampaloc-based squad.

"Like our other teams, we strive for excellence and aim to foster a championship culture. While victories are important, our goals extend beyond that. We want to help develop our players into not only outstanding athletes but also remarkable individuals who positively contribute to the community," said Lao.

Lao is the youngest son of sports patron Frank Lao. His father also supports College of St. Benilde and the Letran Squires in the NCAA.

"I am incredibly grateful to the UE community for welcoming our group with open arms. I am also thrilled about the opportunity to work with this exceptional group of coaches. UE is widely recognized for having one of the best basketball and volleyball programs in the Philippines," said Lao.

"With that being said, our aim is to restore the glory days of the Red Warriors. We are excited to contribute to the development of young basketball and volleyball players, helping them gradually achieve their dreams," he added.