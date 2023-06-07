After committing to pro team, Jerry Yee released by Adamson

Photo from UAAP Media Bureau

MANILA – After steering Adamson University to a third-place finish in UAAP Season 85, multi-titled coach Jerry Yee is parting ways with the Lady Falcons.

On Wednesday, Adamson announced that it is releasing Yee from his commitment with their women’s volleyball team effective June 7.

This came just after Yee’s decision of taking the head coaching position of the newly-formed professional team Farm Fresh Foxies.

“We understand his desire to return to the professional league and though it pains us to see him go, he has our complete and sincere support in his new endeavor,” the statement said.

Adamson also thanked Yee for his contributions to the recent success of the Lady Falcons that ended a nine-year Final Four berth drought.

Yesterday, Yee added another hat on his head as joined the Foxies for the upcoming PVL Invitational Conference starting June 29.

He is not new to the professional scene as he guided the Petro Gazz Angels to a semifinal appearance in the 2018 PVL Open Conference.

Yee is also coaching the back-to-back NCAA champions College of St. Benilde Lady Blazers.

In fact, former NCAA MVP Mycah Go of the Lady Blazers was the first athlete to be named as part of Farm Fresh.

Farm Fresh will join other new teams Gerflor and the comebacking Foton Tornadoes.

They will be gearing up against reigning champion Creamline, Petro Gazz, F2 Logistics, PLDT, Chery Tiggo, Cignal, Choco Mucho, and Akari.