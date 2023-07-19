Alex Eala at the W40 Palma del Rio tournament in Spain. Tenis Palma del Rio website

Filipino Alex Eala and Spanish Marina Bassols Ribera posted a 6-2, 6-2 upset over Indian second seeds Ankita Raina and Prarthana Thombare in the first round of the W100 Vitoria-Gasteiz in Spain on Tuesday.

They will see action in the quarterfinals against Diana Marcinkevica of Latvia and Estelle Cascino of France, who defeated Spaniards Ainhoa Meili Fernandez del Moral Perier and Patricia Rodriguez Carretero, 6-2, 6-2.

Eala and Bassols Ribera kicked off their match at the outdoor hard court of Peña Vitoriana Tenis Club with a 3-0 edge.

Following the love service hold of Raina and Thombare in the next game, Eala and Bassols Ribera saved three break points to widen their lead to 4-1.

The Indian duo replied by holding serve after saving four break chances, and the Filipino-Spanish tandem held serve as well courtesy of their opponents’ long forehand service return.

As Raina and Thombare were serving to stay in the set, a clean forehand winner by the left-handed Eala sealed the opening set in her team’s favor, 6-2.

In the second set, the competition was even until Eala and Bassols Ribera saved two break points in the fifth game to hold for 3-2.

They broke serve to love then secured a love service hold to advance to 5-2, putting the pressure on the Indians to serve to remain in contention.

A forehand down-the-line winner by Eala gave her and the Spaniard the 40-0 upper hand in the eighth game, and the Filipino’s backhand volley winner concluded the match at 6-2.

On Wednesday, Eala is slated to compete in her first-round singles match against No. 5 seed Jaqueline Cristian of Romania.

Cristian, 25, is a former WTA World No. 58 with a total of 14 singles titles on the ITF Women’s World Tennis Tour. She is now ranked 123rd.

The 18-year-old Eala, meanwhile, is the World No. 258 with three ITF women’s singles championships.

The defending US Open Juniors singles winner from the Philippines achieved a career-best WTA Ranking of 214th in October.

The Cristian versus Eala clash is the sixth and last scheduled duel on Pista Amutio, which will feature matches bannered by top seed Jodie Anna Burrage of Great Britain, French No. 2 seed Oceane Dodin, third seed Jessika Ponchet of France, and No. 4 seed Bassols Ribera.

RELATED VIDEO: