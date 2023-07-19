Zhu Songwei and the Bay Area Dragons will host PBA Commissioner's Cup games in Hong Kong. PBA Images/File

MANILA -- The Bay Area Dragons are bringing the PBA to their home court in Hong Kong.

Last year's Commissioner's Cup finalists will not only be making their PBA return in one of the league's import-laden conferences, but they are also set to play some yet-to-be-determined games in their home soil aside from the matches scheduled in the Philippines.

“The PBA is very excited about adding in a Hong Kong element to our upcoming Commissioner’s Cup, and we look forward to the Bay Area Dragons team re-joining the PBA,” said PBA Commissioner Willie Marcial.

This would be their second tour of duty in the league, previously facing crowd-darlings Barangay Ginebra San Miguel last year in a classic seven-game Finals series that even saw a new PBA attendance record of 54,589 fans.

They fell short in the elimination game against the Gin Kings, 114-99.

Returning to the PBA is one of many assignments of the Dragons, as they are set to stay in Hong Kong starting August 2023.

“We expect the Dragons to bring Hong Kongers immense excitement, inspiration and pride. Dragons’ games will be the hottest sports tickets in town,” said EASL CEO and co-founder Matt Beyer. Their home court will be at the Southorn Stadium.

They will have another chance for redemption as they take part in Season 2 of the East Asia Super League (EASL), the league that created Bay Area, facing Ginebra, Japan B.LEAGUE 2022-23 champions Ryukyu Golden Kings, and Korean Basketball League 2022-23 runners-up Seoul SK Knights.

Making Hong Kong their home court is a part of their partnership with local team Chun Yu Basketball Club and with the recognition of the Hong Kong Basketball Association.

With this, they will now banner the name Chun Yu Bay Area Dragons across their leagues in the 2023-2024 season, alongside new uniforms, branding, and logos.

Returning to Chun Yu Bay Area are Chinese stars Zhu Songwei and Liu Chuanxing, Team Hong Kong captain Duncan Reid and former South China standout Glen Yang. New players will also be introduced upon the formal introduction of their roster for next season.

Also coming back to lead the Dragons are its coaching staff which is composed of head coach Brian Goorjian, assistant coaches William Tomlinson and Jimmy Li, and strength and conditioning coach Francesco Berre.

General Manager Liu Quansheng and Vice General Manager Garrison Guo will also continue overseeing the team.