Justin Brownlee set the tone for Barangay Ginebra in Game 7. PBA Images.

BOCAUE -- Barangay Ginebra put on a show for a mammoth crowd en route to securing the 2022 PBA Commissioner's Cup championship, Sunday at the Philippine Arena in Bulacan.

The Gin Kings fired on all cylinders in a remarkable 114-99 victory over the Bay Area Dragons in the deciding game of the series, in the process claiming the franchise's 15th PBA title.

A record-breaking crowd of 54,589 fans trooped to the Bulacan venue to watch the do-or-die Game 7, a great majority of them rooting for Barangay Ginebra. The Gin Kings gave them a performance to remember, with newly-naturalized star Justin Brownlee leading the way.

The Dragons weathered a fast start from Brownlee to trail by just six points, 27-21, after the opening quarter. But the Gin Kings poured it on in the second period, out-scoring Bay Area 34-18 to take complete control of the contest.

Scottie Thompson and Japeth Aguilar each had 10 points in the pivotal second quarter, where Ginebra made 12 of 25 field goals and limited the Dragons to just 6-of-26 from the field. Aguilar put the punctuation on the dominant period for the Gin Kings as he beat the buzzer with a putback dunk that got the crowd on its feet.

Aguilar's slam dunk gave the Gin Kings a 61-39 lead at the break, and the Gin Kings stayed in control from there.

The Ginebra lead ballooned to 28, 75-47, in the third quarter much to the delight of the capacity crowd at the stadium.

Bay Area import Myles Powell tried to bring the Dragons back into the contest, doing his damage through repeated drives to the basket. The American guard helped Bay Area get within 18 points, 84-66, with still 2:48 left in the third off two free throws.

But the Gin Kings were ready to answer. Thompson broke away for a layup that restored the lead to 20 points, and LA Tenorio knocked down back-to-back triples for a 95-68 spread that got the crowd going once more.