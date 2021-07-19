Home  >  Sports

PVL: Chery Tiggo cruises to straight sets win over Cignal HD

Camille B. Naredo, ABS-CBN News

Posted at Jul 19 2021 08:19 PM

Chery Tiggo now has a 2-0 record in the PVL Open Conference. PVL Media Bureau.

MANILA, Philippines -- Chery Tiggo racked up its second win in a row in the Premier Volleyball League (PVL) Open Conference, sweeping Cignal HD on Monday evening at the PCV Socio-Civic Cultural Center in Bacarra, Ilocos Norte. 

The Crossovers got contributions from virtually every player in a 25-16, 25-13, 25-19 triumph over the HD Spikers.

Arianne Layug led the way for Chery Tiggo with 14 points, built on 10 attacks, three service aces, and a block.

