PVL: Chery Tiggo cruises to straight sets win over Cignal HD

Chery Tiggo now has a 2-0 record in the PVL Open Conference. PVL Media Bureau.

MANILA, Philippines -- Chery Tiggo racked up its second win in a row in the Premier Volleyball League (PVL) Open Conference, sweeping Cignal HD on Monday evening at the PCV Socio-Civic Cultural Center in Bacarra, Ilocos Norte.

The Crossovers got contributions from virtually every player in a 25-16, 25-13, 25-19 triumph over the HD Spikers.

Arianne Layug led the way for Chery Tiggo with 14 points, built on 10 attacks, three service aces, and a block.