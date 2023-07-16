Justine Arana comes up with a double-double effort to to Converge past Ginebra. PBA Images

MANILA -- Converge drew big numbers from Justine Arana and Adrian Wong to blast Barangay Ginebra, 123-95, in the PBA on Tour on Sunday at FilOil EcoOil Center in San Juan.

Arana exploded for 30 points while Wong knocked down eight treys to finish with 26 points.

They also got able back up from Jeron Teng and Mike Nieto, who scored 18 and 17, respectively.

From a 52-47 halftime advantage, the FiberXers pressed aggressively to hike the lead by 17 points going to the payoff period.

Converge went full blast in the fourth quarter and the Gin Kings could only do little to recover.

"Ang sabi ng coaches namin kahit sino pwedeng magtake over, so ginawa lang namin trabaho namin," said Arana, who completed his double-double effort with 15 rebounds, four assists and three blocks.

"Big shoutout sa teammates namin kasi kung 'di sila nandito hindi naman ako makakapagscore kung walang depensa e."

Nards Pinto and Sidney Onwubere scored 19 each for Ginebra, which played minus some of its stars.

The Scores:

CONVERGE 123 – Arana 30, Wong 26, Teng 18, Nieto 17, Racal 13, Ambohot 7, Mendoza 6, Stockton 6, Ebona 0, Guinto 0

GINEBRA 95 – Pinto 19, Onwubere 19, Gray 17, David 14, Gumaru 6, Pessumal 6, Aguilar 4, Salcedo 4, Aurin 2, Cu 2, Ubalde 2, Dillinger 0

QUARTERS: 27-19, 52-47, 84-69, 123-95

