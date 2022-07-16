PBA: Wright leads Phoenix to blowout win vs Converge

Phoenix Super LPG blew away Converge, 89-66, on Saturday in Matthew Wright's final game before he flies to the US.

Wright led the charge for Phoenix with 15 points, 8 rebounds, and 4 assists.

He was scheduled to fly to the US late Saturday for his wedding.

Phoenix coach Topex Robinson said the victory was sort of a tribute to their scorer.

“It’s a way to honor Matt playing his final game for us," said Robinson. "It's going to be his wedding day on the 24th, so he has to leave I think tonight for the US."

"It's a long planned big day for him."

Meanwhile, Jason Perkins had 14 points, 6 rebounds, and 5 assists for Phoenix which upped its record to 3-7.

It was a bad game for Converge, which was held to just 20 points in the first two quarters.

None of the FiberXers managed to score in double digits. Converge fell to 4-6.

The Scores:

PHOENIX 89 – Wright 15, Perkins 14, Melecio 12, Tio 11, Muyang 10, Jazul 6, Anthony 5, Pascual 4, Rios 3, Porter 2, Mocon 2, Lalata 2, Serrano 2, Garcia 1

CONVERGE 66 – Tratter 9, Hill 9, Adamos 8, Browne 7, Arana 7, Murrell 6, Tolomia 5, Ilagan 4, Ambohot 4, Ahanmisi 3, Bulanadi 2, Stockton 2, Racal 0, DiGregorio 0

QUARTERS: 18-11, 47-20, 70-45, 89-66

PBA Season 47 games can be streamed live and on-demand on iWantTFC with a Premium subscription, available worldwide except PH and US.