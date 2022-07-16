Chris Gavina and Rain or Shine. PBA Images

(UPDATED) Rain or Shine remained hopeful for a playoffs spot after fending off Terrafirma, 97-82, in the PBA Philippine Cup at the Mall of Asia Arena on Saturday.

With key players Beau Belga, Gabe Norwood, and Mike Nieto out due to health protocols, Rain or shine had to lean on their younger players led by Andrei Caracut and Anton Asistio.

Caracut and Asistio each scored 14 while Santi Santillan got 13 points and 8 rebounds.

Newcomer Shaun Ildefonso chipped in 10 markers to lift the Elasto Painters' chances of making it to the top 8 team that will advance to the quarterfinals.

It was a third straight win for the charges of coach Chris Gavina.

"We went through a whole month of not winning and now, three wins in a row. Lessons were kinda learned through fire and today it was a great game for a lot of our third team guys to get quality minutes and develop that next-man-up mentality for us," said Gavina.

Rain or Shine now totes a 4-6 record.

"We're extremely happy with the position we're in now but we have one really tough game on Wednesday against Magnolia. It's really do-or-die," said Gavina.

The Dyip, despite a strong second half, fell to their 10th straight defeat.

Aldrech Ramos had 21 points for Terrafirma.

The Scores:

RAIN OR SHINE 97 – Caracut 14, Asistio 14, Santillan 13, Ildefonso 10, Torres 9, Ponferrada 9, Demusis 8, Nambatac 7, Mamuyac 7,Clarito 3, Borboran 2

TERRAFIRMA 82 – Ramos 21, Gabayni 12, Camson 11, Calvo 10, Munzon 9, Cahilig 7, Mina 7, Javelona 3, Balagasay 2, Gomez de Liano 0, Tumalip 0

QUARTERS: 33-18, 59-33, 78-63, 97-82

PBA Season 47 games can be streamed live and on-demand on iWantTFC with a Premium subscription, available worldwide except PH and US.