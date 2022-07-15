Football: Thailand punches ticket to AFF finals

Thailand celebrate after scoring a goal against Myanmar in the semifinals of the 2022 AFF Women's Championship. Photo courtesy of the PFF.



MANILA, Philippines — Thailand claimed the first spot in the finals of the 2022 AFF Women's Championship after a 2-0 triumph against Myanmar, Friday afternoon at the Rizal Memorial Football Stadium.

Kanyanat Chetthabutr broke the ice late in the first half, and the Thais withstood Myanmar's pressure in the second half before Saowalak Pengngam sealed the deal at the 82nd minute.

This is Thailand's fourth straight appearance in the finals of the regional football tournament. They won three straight AFF crowns in 2015, 2016 and 2018 before placing second to Vietnam in the 2019 edition.

Chetthabutr's goal in added time of the first half gave Thailand the lead, but they needed to withstand a wave of pressure from Myanmar in the second half to maintain their advantage.

Myanmar had its best chance in the 81st but their header was batted out by Thailand 'keeper Chotmanee Thongmongkol. The Thais were quick to get out in transition, and Myanmar 'keeper May Zin Nwe mis-timed her clearance which allowed Pengngam to put the ball into an empty net.

Thailand will play the winner of the other semifinal match between hosts the Philippines and defending champion Vietnam.