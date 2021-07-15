Volleyball: Tina Salak, 44, to suit up for Chery Tiggo in PVL

Former Philippine Army setter Tina Salak. Photo from ABS-CBN Sports

Veteran playmaker Tina Salak has decided to join the Chery Tiggo Crossovers not just as an assistant coach but also as a player in the upcoming 2021 Premier Volleyball League Open Conference.

In a report on the PVL website, head coach Aaron Velez confirmed Salak's comeback which was a last-minute decision.

Despite being surprised with Salak's decision, Velez believes it is a great move for the setter and the team as well.

"It's really an honor and privilege to coach the legendary Tina Salak. I didn't expect it at all. The decision to include her in the roster was sudden but a good decision, I would say," Velez said.

The chief tactician also expressed how excited he is to see Salak juggling her role as a coach and athlete once the competition kicks off.

"It's also going to be a challenging role for coach Tina because she'll coach and play at a given time. Her experience is a given but to witness her talent and leadership is exceptional... Just inspiring," he added.

Salak, who has lifted the V-League championship trophy twice, retired from playing in 2016 but made a comeback in 2018. She then became the head coach of De La Salle-Zobel's girls' volleyball team.

The veteran setter will be joining two other playmakers in the team: Jasmine Nabor, 23, and Gyzelle Sy, 28.

Six teams will immediately plunge into action when the first-ever professional volleyball league in the Philippines opens its first conference on Saturday in Ilocos Norte.

First serve between PLDT and Chery Tiggo is at 1 p.m., followed by the clash between the Perlas Spikers and Cignal HD at 4 p.m.

All games will be held at the PCV Socio-Civic and Cultural Center in Bacarra, Ilocos Norte, with the entire league currently in a bubble.