PVL's first pro conference opens with triple-header

MANILA, Philippines -- Six teams will immediately plunge into action when the first ever professional volleyball league in the Philippines opens its first conference on Saturday in Ilocos Norte.

PLDT and Chery Tiggo will be the first two teams to play in the Premier Volleyball League's (PVL) Open Conference, the league's first competition since turning professional in November 2020.

All games will be held at the PCV Socio-Civic and Cultural Center in Bacarra, Ilocos Norte, with the entire league currently in a bubble.

First serve between PLDT and Chery Tiggo is at 1 p.m., followed by the clash between the Perlas Spikers and Cignal HD at 4 p.m.

The main event will be defending champion Creamline against newcomer Sta. Lucia at 7 p.m.

Completing the ten-team roster are: Petro Gazz, Choco Mucho, Bali Pure, and guest squad Black Mamba-Philippine Army.

Teams play each other in a single round robin format, with the top four teams advancing to the crossover semifinals. Both semis will be best-of-three affairs.

The winners will then dispute the title in the best-of-three finals.

