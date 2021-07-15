National Academy of Sports begins search for student-athletes

MANILA, Philippines -- The National Academy of Sports (NAS) has begun its nationwide search for Filipino student-athletes who will be part of its first batch of scholars.

The NAS Annual Search for Competent, Exceptional, Notable and Talented Student-Athlete Scholars (NASCENT SAS) is an annual search to identify and offer scholarships to academically competent and athletically talented Filipino youth from all sectors of society, including indigenous peoples, persons with disabilities, and other marginalized groups.

"In collaboration with the Philippine Sports Commission, we are excited for our student-athletes who will be exposed to world-class education and training at NAS," said Education Secretary Leonor Briones in a statement.

"I encourage all aspiring learners who want to be the next sports stars and practitioners to apply in our program," she added.

An eligible candidate must be a natural-born Filipino citizen aged 14 years and below at the start of the school year, currently enrolled in Grade 6 or a graduate of elementary school at the time of application.

They must show evidence of potential in their particular sport, and be physically fit and healthy to undergo a rigorous athletic program.

Meanwhile, as it prepares to accommodate talented student-athletes all over the country, the NAS unveiled its school’s emblem that represents its vision, mission, and core values.

Out of 300 entries nationwide, Mr. Marwin Mendoza, a freelance graphic designer from Batangas, designed the winning logo, which for him symbolizes the fire in every athlete’s heart and their burning passion for sports.

"[It is] simple, yet a symbol of excellence depicting an attitude or identity that shows the overall culture we want to have in NAS and significantly a constant reminder for us to represent and give honor to our country," NAS Executive Director Josephine Joy Reyes said.

"It also sends a spirit of elation in putting a brighter future for Philippine Sports. This logo will be a legacy of the National Academy of Sports that will serve as an inspiration to the youth and aspiring world-class student-athletes," she added.