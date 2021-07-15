LIVE BLOG: Milwaukee Bucks vs Phoenix Suns (2021 NBA Finals, Game 4)

Can Booker regain his shooting touch and lead Phoenix to victory in Game 4? Joe Camporeale, USA Today Sports/Reuters

Devin Booker wants to forget his worst playoff performance, while his Phoenix Suns teammates try to use a lopsided loss as motivation to seize a commanding NBA Finals advantage.

The Suns lead the best-of-7 championship showdown 2-1 entering Game 4 Thursday (Manila time) at Milwaukee, where the Bucks will try to pull level in their quest of their first title in half a century.

Giannis Antetokounmpo scored 41 points and grabbed 13 rebounds to spark the Bucks while the Suns struggled, with guard Booker shooting 3-of-14 for 10 points, both playoff lows.

The Suns, who own the best road record in the NBA playoffs at 6-3, will try to seize command over the Bucks squad that has a playoff-best 8-1 home mark.

Can Booker regain his shooting touch and lead Phoenix to victory? Or will Antetokounmpo remain unstoppable for the Bucks? — With a report from Agence France-Presse