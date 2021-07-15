Bea de Leon, Rachel Ann Daquis say Choco Mucho, Cignal ready in PVL battle

Photos from Rachel Anne Daquis' Instagram account and screenshot from ABS-CBN Sports

After almost two years away from court action, Bea de Leon and Rachel Anne Daquis have given their respective teams a good rating on physical conditioning, heading to the opening of the maiden pro season of the Premier Volleyball League.

In an interview with One Sports, De Leon gave Choco Mucho Flying Titans a score of 7.5-8 out of 10 in terms of readiness physically -- all thanks to their offseason conditioning.

“Physically, I would go for 7.5-8. I am very confident in our conditioning. The whole offseason we really worked on it. We are very thankful for our conditioning coaches for adjusting to what we had,” she said.

“We had an earlier bubble. We had one in May. We had 2 bubbles. I am very thankful for our management who provided for us. We are ready physically.”

Daquis echoed this, explaining that they have been responsible athletes during the pandemic. She, however, hopes the HD Spikers would reach their peak form while the Open Conference is ongoing.

“Sa team naman namin, siyempre as an athlete we are very responsible kung paano kami mag-stay fit. Mag-condition. Sa team, 7-8. Pero alam mong di pa siya nagpi-peak eh. Sana during the season, dun talaga kami lahat mag-peak,” Daquis said.

The veteran wing spiker also revealed that they started their on-court training a bit late, hitting the volleyball court anew only last July 1.

But despite the short preparation, Daquis believes they can still perform well in the resumption of volleyball games that have been delayed due to the pandemic.

“It's a bit short for us kasi July 1 lang kami nag-start nung court training namin. Una kasi di pa talaga sure kung kelan but ito na, surprise. We're ready naman kahit short ang preparation on training. Hindi naman kami nagpabaya during offseason,” Daquis quipped.

Meanwhile, De Leon said she was overwhelmed by the fact that PVL resumption is about to happen amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

“It's nice to see everyone, to be honest. I haven't seen them in years, in almost 2 years. It's really nice to see everybody gather here. It's very very exciting. Coming here, I really didn't believe it,” the former Ateneo Lady Eagle shared.

“I am overwhelmed but really really excited that this is actually happening.”

For safety precautions, teams won't switch courts and there will be no handshakes when PVL begins this Saturday at the PCV Socio-Civic and Cultural Center in Bacarra, Ilocos Norte.

The league, which turned professional in November 2020, initially planned to start its Open Conference in May in a bubble at the Inspire Sports Academy in Calamba, Laguna.

However, those plans had to be shelved after the government imposed stricter quarantine measures in NCR Plus due to a spike in COVID-19 cases in the country.

