The USA Men's Basketball Team has announced its roster for the upcoming FIBA World Cup.

Highly decorated all-stars and rising young stars are among the 12 players who will head to the Philippines next month.

Grant Hill, managing director of USA Basketball, and Coach Steve Kerr, not only spoke about their squad, but also of the excitement of playing in the Philippines.

"This will be my first trip but I have friends who have coached and have played there professionally," said Kerr. "They rave about the passion of Filipino fans."

Kerr added: "We are well aware [that] it's going to be a great atmosphere and we're looking forward to representing USA Basketball and our country in a great way."

Hill visited the Philippines several times during his playing career in the mid 90s.

The Miami Heat's Filipino-American head coach Erik Spoelstra is also part of the coaching staff.

"Spoelstra certainly has roots in the Philippines, so he’s well aware of them," Hill said. "But I really don’t know if our guys fully understand the excitement that’ll be on display not just at the arena watching us play but at the hotel venturing throughout Manila if and when we have time."

Other NBA players are also expected to join their home countries. While Jordan Clarkson is in the Philippines' pool, the Fil-Am Utah Jazz guard has yet to confirm if and when he will join the rest of Gilas Pilipinas.

The Team USA's roster features three of Clarkson's current and former teammates — Brandon Ingram and Josh Hart.

Both played with Clarkson during his Los Angeles Lakers days, while Utah Jazz Center Walker Kessler is currently playing alongside Clarkson.

Clarkson's former Cleveland Cavaliers coach Tyronn Lue is also on Team USA's coaching staff.

The group phase begins on Aug. 25, with the Philippines playing their games at the Philippine Arena in Bulacan, while Team USA will play at the Mall of Asia Arena in Pasay City.