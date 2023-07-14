Esports: Sibol's MLBB, Dota 2 teams rule IESF qualifiers in Saudi

Courtesy: IESF livestream

National esports team Sibol's Mobile Legends: Bang Bang and Dota 2 teams conquered the Asia & Oceania qualifiers to the International Esports Federation World Esports Championships, after coming out champions in their respective titles, during the tournament held at Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, Thursday evening (early Friday morning in the Philippines.)

Sibol's Dota 2 team swept Myanmar to conquer the regional Dota 2 qualifiers, moments after being sent down to the lower bracket.

Marvin "Boomy" Rushton, Bryle "cml" Alvizon, Jun "Bok" Kanehara, Eljohn "Akashi" Andales, Mc "Mac" Villanueva, Justine "Tino" Grimaldo will see action next during the IESF WEC in Iasi, Romania.

Sibol's ML:BB team, bannered by players of professional team AP Bren (Marco “Super Marco” Requitano, Angelo “Pheww” Arcangel, Kyle “KyleTzy” Sayson, David Charles “FlapTzy” Canon, and Rowgien “Owgwen” Unigo) swept Mongolia in the grand finals of the competition to come out on top.

Prior to this, Sibol - MLBB won over Mongolia in the upper bracket finals, and against Cambodia in the playoff opener.

On top of getting one of five slots to IESF WEC in Iasi, Romania, both MLBB and Dota 2 squads will take home $7,000 (P380,359) each.

IESF in Romania will start this August.