PH to host SEA Games again in 2033



MANILA, Philippines -- The Philippines will host the Southeast Asian Games in 2033, according to Philippine Olympic Committee (POC) president Abraham "Bambol" Tolentino.

This marks the fifth time that the Philippines will host the biennial meet. The country last hosted in 2019, where Filipino athletes delivered medals in record-breaking fashion to emerge as overall champions.

"We offered a bid to host anew in 2033 and the council unanimously approved," Tolentino said on Thursday, referring to the SEA Games Federation Council Meeting in Phnom Penh, the host of next year's 32nd SEA Games.

Vietnam hosted the 31st edition of the regional games last May, which was postponed for a year due to the COVID-19 pandemic. After Cambodia, the games will take place in Bangkok, Thailand in 2025, Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia in 2027, Singapore in 2029, and Laos in 2031.

The Philippines first hosted the SEA Games in 1981, then in 1991 and 2005 where it also emerged as overall champions.

Only Timor Leste has not hosted the SEA Games.

Tolentino said the 2033 hosting will be formally presented to Malacanang for the Philippine government’s acceptance of the responsibility.

"After presenting the hosting bid to the council, and following its approval, the POC and the SEA Games Council will ask the Philippine government to issue a letter of support," said Tolentino, who was accompanied in Phnom Penh by deputy secretaries general Bones Floro and Carl Sambrano.

"If the government declines, the hosting chores will be offered to another country," he added.