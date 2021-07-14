PH Sports Hall of Fame to officially enshrine 10 sporting heroes

Football legend Paulino Alcantara is among the inductees to the Philippine Sports Hall of Fame. Photo courtesy of the PFF.

MANILA, Philippines -- The Philippine Sports Hall of Fame (PSHOF) on Sunday will formally enshrine 10 of the country's sports heroes in a digital ceremony.

Football great Paulino Alcantara, famed swimmer Eric Buhain, track and field celebrity Elma Muros-Posadas, basketball’s Robert Jaworski, and 1988 Olympic gold medalist Arianne Cerdena of bowling will be elevated into the pantheon of Filipino sports idols to be aired on this Sunday, July 18, at PTV4 starting 7 p.m.

Joining the fourth batch of inductees since the Philippine Sports Commission established the PSHOF more than a decade ago are: Dionisio Calvo (basketball and football coach), Gertrudes Lozada (swimming), Rogelio Onofre (athletics), and Olympic bronze medalist boxers Leopoldo Serantes and Roel Velasco.

"These heroes and their achievements have become a source of pride and inspiration for us and the future generation of Filipinos," said Philippine Sports Commission (PSC) chairman William "Butch" Ramirez.

By virtue of Republic Act 8757 or the Philippine Sports Hall of Fame Act, the PSHOF Selection Committee is chaired by Ramirez as PSC chairman with Philippine Olympic Committee president Abraham Tolentino as vice-chairperson.

"I definitely appreciate the work of the committee for this recognition of our sports heroes, which serves as an inspiration to all," said Tolentino.

Games and Amusements Board chairman Abraham Mitra and national sports association representatives Philippine Football Federation secretary general Atty. Ed Gastanes and Philcycling secretary general Atty. Billy Sumagui served as members of the selection committee.

Also in the selection committee are Philippine Olympians Association president Akiko Thomson-Guevara, and UAAP executive director Atty. Rene Andrei Saguisag Jr. as private group representatives.

"It was a journey of discovery. I would like to thank everyone for all their work. It is very enriching for me to be part of this. I am pleased with the choices of both the review and selection committees," said Ramirez.

The 10 enshrinees will receive P200,000 each plus a well-crafted PSHOF trophy during the digital awarding ceremony.

The review committee is composed of media stalwarts Ed Andaya (People's Tonight), Joe Antonio (People's Journal), Rey Bancod (Daily Tribune), Dodo Catacutan (Spin.ph), Quinito Henson (Philippine Star), Tessa Jazmines (Business Mirror, Larc&Asset PR), Jun Lomibao (Business Mirror) and Tito Talao (Manila Bulletin).

