LOOK: PBA teams' official lineups for All-Filipino Cup



MANILA, Philippines -- After a prolonged offseason that saw a bevy of big names switch teams, as well as one of the deepest rookie drafts in recent memory, the PBA will finally open its 46th season on Friday.

The league on Wednesday revealed each team's official lineup ahead of the Philippine Cup, with several players switching numbers before the start of the season.

NLEX's Kiefer Ravena, for one, is back to his trademark No. 15 after using No. 24 in the 2020 PBA Philippine Cup in honor of his idol, the late, great NBA legend Kobe Bryant.

Greg Slaughter, who used No. 20 at Barangay Ginebra, will now be No. 24 for NorthPort Batang Pier. Calvin Abueva, who wore No. 8 last season with Phoenix Super LPG, will use No. 12 with his new team, the Magnolia Hotshots.

Former Rookie of the Year CJ Perez will use No. 77 in San Miguel, with veteran Terrence Romeo keeping the No. 7.

Several rookies are also set to make their debuts.

Top overall pick Joshua Munzon will use No. 24 with TerraFirma, while Jamie Malonzo will use No. 3 with NorthPort. Calvin Oftana, the third overall pick, will also use No. 3.

Meanwhile, TNT rookie Mikey Williams will start the season on the reserved list as he remains in quarantine after arriving in the Philippines Tuesday.

Below is the full list of lineups of PBA teams:

Games will start on July 16, with Alaska and Blackwater tipping off at 12:30 p.m.