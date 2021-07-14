Alaska-Blackwater tiff to open new PBA season

The Alaska Aces and the Blackwater Elite will usher in the PBA's 46th season on July 16. PBA Media Bureau.

MANILA, Philippines -- The PBA's 46th season officially opens on Friday, July 16, with a three-game bill kicking off the All-Filipino Conference.

The elimination round runs until August 27, with all games to be held at the Ynares Arena in Pasig City.

Starting off the season is the showdown between the Alaska Aces and the Blackwater Elite at 12:30 p.m., followed by Rain or Shine vs. NLEX at 3 p.m. Wrapping up Day 1 of the conference is the game between the Meralco Bolts and NorthPort, scheduled for 6 p.m.

Barangay Ginebra opens up its title defense on Sunday, July 18, against the Road Warriors.

Meanwhile, the highly-anticipated 'Manila Clasico' between Ginebra and the Magnolia Hotshots is scheduled for July 25, Sunday.

Among other notable games include the showdown between Magnolia and Phoenix Super LPG on July 17, which marks Calvin Abueva's first encounter with his former team; the Ginebra-NorthPort showdown on July 30, where Christian Standhardinger and Greg Slaughter will face off after their blockbuster trade; and the San Miguel-TerraFirma tiff on August 8 with CJ Perez taking on his former squad.

The All-Filipino Cup will follow its traditional format, with the top eight teams advancing to the quarterfinals. The top two seeds will hold a twice-to-beat advantage against the eighth and seventh seeds.

Meanwhile, it will be No. 3 vs. No. 6, and No. 4 vs. No. 5 in a best-of-three series.

The semifinals and the finals will be best-of-seven affairs.

There will only be a simple opening ceremony at 11 a.m. on July 16, with the PBA skipping its usual parade of stars. Fans will not be allowed in the venue in compliance with government regulations.

