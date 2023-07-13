From Samahang Basketbol ng Pilipinas



The Gilas Pilipinas Youth clinched a semifinals seat in the FIBA U16 Women’s Asian Championship 2023 via a blowout win over host team Jordan, Wednesday night in Amman.

Led by Kimi Sayson, the young Pinays decimated the Jordanians, 106-58.

Sayson fired 19 points on top of six assists, and seven steals. Ava Fajardo was also impressive with 17 points and five assists.

Nevaeh Smith and Kelly Nair combined for 26 points and six three-pointers.

The game started out tight with Gilas holding on to slim one-point lead midway through the first period. Sayson jumpstarted an 8-0 run to give Gilas more breathing room heading into the second period.

The Philippines then took a commanding 23-point lead by outscoring Jordan by 16 points in the second canto. The lead went as high as 48 points late in the game.

In the end, the Pinays were able to force 36 turnovers which they turned into 45 points.

Gilas Youth finished the group stage with a 3-0 record in Group A. They now move on to the semifinals where they will face the second-seeded team in Group B on July 15.

The top team of the tournament will be promoted to Division A for the FIBA U16 Women’s Asian Championship in 2025.