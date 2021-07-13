Mobile Legends: Work Auster Force to banner TNC

Work Auster Force will be bannering TNC as the Southeast Asian multi-gaming giant makes its entry in the Mobile Legends: Bang Bang scene. Courtesy: Work Auster Force's Facebook page.

MANILA - Work Auster Force will be bannering TNC as the Southeast Asian multi-gaming giant makes its entry in the Mobile Legends: Bang Bang scene, the squad announced on its Facebook page Tuesday afternoon.

"With every rise and fall, we come back stronger and now we harnessed the perfect new power to achieve greatness... We are proud to announce that TNC has now entered the Mobile Legends scene and we are honored to be its new banner holder," Work Auster Force announced Tuesday as the squad changed its profile photo to TNC's logo.

It also changed its Facebook URL to "TNCProTeamML" ahead of the reveal, which had been speculated for weeks.

Work Auster Force was heralded as MPL7's "Super Rookies" - qualifying through an undefeated qualifier campaign and eventually qualifying to the playoffs before bowing down to M2 world champs Bren Esports in round 2 of the lower-bracket playoffs.

In a later post, Work Auster Force revealed their lineup ahead of season 8, retaining Clarense “Kousei” Camilo, Frediemar “3MarTzy” Serafico, and Daniel “Chuuu” Chu, and putting in Der, Light, and Ben “Benthings” Maglaque.

They also acquired former Smart Omega player Adrian “Toshi” Bacallo and Cignal Ultra’s DJ “ImbaDeejay” Astibe. They also hinted at a 10th man who came "all the way from Singapore," but are yet to reveal who this was.

It was also retaining Laurenz “Lift” Ruiz as the squad’s head coach.

TNC is known as a titan in the Pinoy esports scene, housing one of the best Dota 2 squads in Southeast Asia with TNC Predator and establishing its chain of internet cafés across the Philippines.