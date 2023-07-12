Football: Ang Liga set for August 5 kick-off

MANILA – Ang Liga will be making its return for its 19th season as the largest collegiate football league in the Philippines starts the tournament on August 5.

Various college teams from the UAAP, NCAA, and other community-based squads, will be facing off all for the league’s dedication to providing equal opportunities to talented individuals from diverse backgrounds and nurturing their athletic potential.

De La Salle University, Adamson University, San Beda University, College of Saint Benilde, Emilio Aguinaldo College, and University of Batangas will be completing Division 1 Group A, while Ateneo de Manila University, University of the Philippines, University of Sto. Tomas, Far Eastern University, University of the East, and Mapua - Malayan Colleges are in Division 1 Group B.

Meanwhile, De La Salle Zobel, De La Salle Lipa, La Salle Greenhills, De La Salle Team 2, Claret School QC, and Adamson Team 2 make up Division 2 Group A, and University of Perpetual Help System DALTA, Ateneo de Manila High School, San Beda University High School, University of Sto Tomas High School, Xavier School, and De La Salle Integrated School completes Division 2 Group B.

Ahead of its opening, Ang Liga also signed a collaborative partnership with FPJ Panday Bayanihan and Pantheon Holdings with the goal of embracing the transformative power of sports.

According to them, this development will be ‘centered on sports development and a shared commitment to nurturing student talent, fostering inclusivity, and empowering the community.'

Ang Liga’s Division 1 is scheduled for kick-off on August 5, while Division 2 will start on the following day, August 6.