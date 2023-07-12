DOTA: 'Gabbi' tapped as newest member of EU team Entity

Gabbi is the newest addition to Entity's roster. Photo credit: Kim Villafuerte Santos' Facebook.

After a short break from the pro scene, Filipino esports player Kim "Gabbi" Santos is now Entity's newest addition to their roster.

Entity, a Western European team, made the announcement on July 10 as they are gearing up for the upcoming regional qualifiers of The International 2023.

Gabbi last played for Fnatic earlier this year before the team disbanded.

He also played for different Filipino teams such as Execration, TNC Predator, and Talon Esports.

His last showing in The International was on 2019 when he was with TNC, where they placed at the 9th-12th bracket after losing to Western European team Liquid.

Gabbi now joins Armel "Armel" Tabios as the only Filipinos in the pro Dota scene in the Western European region.

Both players also played for Fnatic and TNC Predator.

Armel is currently playing for Team Secret.