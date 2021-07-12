Boxing: Pacquiao, Spence make welterweight showdown official

Manny Pacquiao and Errol Spence Jr pose for the media following their press conference at Fox Studios on July 11, 2021 in Los Angeles, California. Their fight is scheduled on Aug. 21, 2021 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. Michael Owens, Getty Images/AFP

CULVER CITY, California -- It was a face-off between two of boxing's best as Manny Pacquiao and Errol Spence Jr. hit the Fox Sports studio for their official press conference, ahead of their upcoming clash on August 21.

"It's gonna be a great fight," predicted Spence, the unbeaten American who holds a perfect record of 27-0, with 21 wins coming by knockout.

"Manny Pacquiao is gonna bring it, like he always does. Show a lot of heart and dedication, and it's gonna be a fight for the fans," he added.

"And I'm gonna come away with the victory, whether it's a stoppage or a win."

For the "Pacman," it's nothing new to come face to face with younger, bigger, highly-decorated fights.

"Hindi na bago sa akin 'yung mga ganyang size. Palagi ako lumalaban sa ganyang size. So it's nothing new for me," he said.

From the few times I’ve covered @ErrolSpenceJr he’s calm, soft spoken and respectful. Here’s what The Truth wants Filipino fans to know about him and his upcoming clash with boxing icon @MannyPacquiao #PacquiaoSpence 👊🏼 @ANCALERTS @balitangamerica @ABSCBNNewsSport @ABSCBNNews pic.twitter.com/wgBnT9jxGI — Steve Angeles (@StevieAngeles) July 12, 2021

For Spence, who was eight years old when Pacquiao won his first world title, it's a dream come true to have this fight. He also praised Pacquiao's longevity and compared him to another legend, Bernard Hopkins.

"Some fighters are different," he noted. "You got some fighters who can last that long, like Bernard Hopkins did. He was much older, so there's some fighters that are just a different breed."

"They take care of their body and stay disciplined, where they keep training."

Pacquiao, now heading to the second week of his training camp, also shared a message with his fellow Filipinos.

"Maraming salamat sa aking mga kababayan, sa lahat ng suporta at pagmamahal," he said. "Magkaisa po tayo lahat, mga kababayan ko."

"Itong boxing is a separate thing," Pacquiao stressed. "This is an honor for our country. Karangalan natin po, nating lahat. Hindi lang po sa akin at sa aking pamilya, kung hindi sa lahat ng Pilipino."

Speaking to Philippine media following #PacquiaoSpence presscon, @MannyPacquiao calls on Philippines to be “one” for this fight and that he’s not only fighting for himself, but nation, calls boxing “a separate thing.” @ANCALERTS @ABSCBNNews @ABSCBNNewsSport @balitangamerica pic.twitter.com/WCiUkomurZ — Steve Angeles (@StevieAngeles) July 12, 2021

He started as a heavy underdog but as Pacquiao continues to show his energy at training camp, the odds have continued to shift, bringing this closer to almost a 50-50 fight.

Pacquiao also reunited with his former opponent, Keith Thurman, during the event. Thurman, whom Pacquiao defeated in his last fight in July 2019, served as an analyst for the nationally televised press conference.

"He wants to fight the best and that’s very admirable," Thurman said of the "Pacman."

While they are now friends outside the ring, Thurman is also hoping for a shot at the winner of the bout.

RELATED VIDEO: