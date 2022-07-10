Philippines striker Sarina Bolden scored three goals in the second half to power their comeback against Indonesia. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News.

MANILA, Philippines -- The Philippine women's national football team gave up their first goal of the tournament but recovered in emphatic fashion in the second half to clobber Indonesia, 4-1, Sunday at the Rizal Memorial Football Stadium.

A howler by veteran goal-keeper Inna Palacios saw the Filipinas give up their first goal of the AFF Women's Championship, with Carla Bio Pattinasarany pouncing on her error to put Indonesia ahead in the 38th minute.

But the Filipinas displayed tremendous resolve in the second half, where they scored four goals to take the fight out of the Indonesians.

Sarina Bolden was the star of the show, netting a hat-trick much to the delight of the nearly 1,500-strong crowd at the Rizal Memorial.

With the win, the Filipinas now have 12 points from four matches in Group A, and are safely through to the semifinals of the AFF tournament.