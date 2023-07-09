The Makati FC delegation before leaving for Europe. Photo courtesy of Makati FC.

MANILA -- Makati FC will be having a busy month of July as they are set to field four different teams to compete at the Cup No. 1 and Gothia World Youth Cup football tournaments in Europe.

Its 59-man delegation, which is composed of its Boys 11 and 13, Girls 12 and 14 squads, are bound for Denmark ahead of their two tournaments where they will be looking to go head-to-head with the world’s best young strikers.

Makati FC’s first tour of duty is Cup No. 1, a youth football tournament for boys and girls that was founded in 1984. In 2018, they were the champions of the Boys 13 division and were runners-up in the Boys 14 final, while in 2015, they also topped the Boys 11 division.

The tournament, which will be in its 38th edition, is set on July 11 to 15 in Frederikshavn, Denmark.

Following this is the Gothia World Youth Cup in which Makati FC has been participating for 37 straight years all thanks to their founder Tomas Lozano.

Their best finish in the tournament was in 2019 when the squad entered the knockout stage of the Boys 12, 13, and 14 divisions.

Celebrating its 47th edition, the tournament will be played from July 17 to 22 in Gothenburg, Sweden.