Football: Makati FC shines in Singapore tourney

Makati FC celebrates its Paul Parker overall championship in the JSSL Singapore Academy 7’s 2023. Photo courtesy of JSSL on Instagram [@jsslsingapore]



Makati FC captured the overall championship in the JSSL Singapore Academy 7’s 2023 over the weekend.

Powering Makati FC's triumph was the championship run of its Girls 2011 team, as well as finals appearances from its Girls 2009, Boys 2011 and Boys 2009 squads.

This is the second time that Makati FC has secured the overall championship, and first since 2018.

Makati FC nipped Northern Tigers FC, 1-0, in the Girls 2011 final to cap an undefeated campaign and atone from its 0-1 defeat to the Australian side in the Girls 2009 championship match.

Makati FC topped the Girls 2011 Group A table with 10 points on three wins and a draw, defeated Singapore sides Euro Soccer Academy, 4-0, in the quarterfinals, and JSSL FC, 1-0, in the semifinals.

In the Boys 2011 final, Makati FC dropped a 1-2 decision to Hong Kong's Boas FC and settled for second place in Boys 2009 following a 1-2 loss to Singapore's Turf FC.

They placed third in the Boys 2014 and Boys 2008 categories.

This marks the seventh year that Makati FC has competed in the youth football competition. The JSSL Singapore Professional Academy 7s showcases the young talent of over 450 teams across 17 countries. Among the young athletes competing are talented kids from provinces nationwide who were selected to join the club to reinforce the teams.