Junior MPBL kicks off with over 20 teams

MANILA — The Junior Maharlika Pilipinas Basketball League (MPBL) formally began Sunday, seeing over 20 teams join its inaugural season.

The games, which kicked of in San Juan City, is divided into three divisions: Under 18, Under 16 and Under 14. Participating teams are composed of players aged 18 and below, hailing from various cities across the country.

League founder Manny Pacquiao said the Junior MPBL aimed to develop and discover young basketball talents from the grassroots.

Former Senator Manny Pacquiao graces the opening of the MPBL Jr. Tournament featuring more than 20 teams from different cities in the country. The people’s champ also revealed that he plans to open his own volleyball league after the FIBA world cup @ABSCBNNews pic.twitter.com/xVxjqsbuNt — jeck batallones (@jeck_batallones) July 9, 2023

"Kailangan mayroon homegrown ang team. Halimbawa, magbuo ka ng team, minimum five players," Pacquiao explained.

There will be a total of 86 games, with six games played each weeks, said Pacquiao, a boxing champion and former senator.

The league also encourages kids to engage in sports during the school break, Pacquiao said.

"'Pag may pasok na sila [sa] school, Saturday at Sunday [na] lang [maglalaro]," he explained.

The games will be held in the following venues: Batangas City Colisuem, Bauan Sports Complex, Amoranto Sports Complex in Quezon City, Ynares Center in Antipolo, EcoOil Centre in San Juan, Bren Guiao Convention Centre in Pampanga, Perpetual College, Villar Coliseum in Las Piñas, and Malabon Sports Complex.

Pacquiao also revealed plans to start his own volleyball league.

