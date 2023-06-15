Then Sen. Sen. Manny Pacquiao during the MPBL opening in December 2021. Handout photo

MANILA — Former senator and boxing champion Manny Pacquiao on Thursday launched the Junior Maharlika Pilipinas Basketball League (MPBL), touting the tournament as a venue to discover young basketball talents from the grassroots.

“Itong Junior MPBL na mag-start na ngayong July ay magbibigay ng chance para ma-discover natin yung mga homegrown, mga grassroots na mga bata na mahilig talaga sa basketball,” Pacquiao said in a speech.

“Itong Junior MPBL ay big opportunity para sa ating mga kabataan na ma-showcase yung talents nila sa basketball at maiiwas sila sa masasamang bisyo,” he added.

Seventeen teams from Metro Manila and Calabarzon will be competing in the league, with age groups for 14, 16 and 18-year-old players.

“Alam mo, ang mga Pilipino, talagang mahilig sa basketball. Kaya dito pa lang sa mga kabataan, bigyan na natin sila ng chance. I-accommodate natin sila. That’s why this Junior MPBL will accommodate them na ma-showcase yung talent nila sa basketball,” Pacquiao said.

“We sincerely hope and wish the best for our youth… not only in playing basketball but all the more in their life,” he said.

The boxer-turned-politician said he is also working to launch the Maharlika Pilipinas Volleyball League (MPVL) for female athletes.

