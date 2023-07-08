Watch more News on iWantTFC

Camryn Bynum is one of the brightest young safeties in the National Football League.

With his big plays, he's also big on representing his Philippine roots. The third-year Minnesota Vikings player is becoming one of the NFL's most celebrated Filipino players.

As he proudly flies the flag on the field, Bynum is also doing what he can to uplift fellow Filipinos.

"It's just a blessing to be able to represent our people," he said. "It's pretty rare for us Filipinos to be in professional sports, especially football [which] is not popular in the Philippines or in Asia overall. So it's a blessing to put us on the map and hopefully, expand the game to the country also."

The Inland Empire-born and raised Bynum recently returned home to Southern California to share words of wisdom with Asian American youth athletes at the AMAZN HQ showcase.

He did this in between a pair of visits to the Philippines, where he got married and set up football camps while doing some humanitarian work.

"I lived there in the offseason so I was able to bring a lot of footballs to the kids," Bynum said, "do a lot of the outreaches and help the typhoon victims."

He added: "My main thing is really to go out there and help. While we do it, we share God's words, share the Gospel, and just help bring our love and resources from the States to the Philippines."

While Las Vegas Raiders' running back Josh Jacobs and Seattle Seahawks' kicker Jason Myers received all-pro honors last season, other Filipinos have been making their name in the league.

A handful of teams have also signed Filipino talents during the draft, including Bynum's Fresno State teammate Nikko Remigio, now a rookie with the Kansas City Chiefs.

"We're growing," said Bynum. "I know there's quite a few of us now in the league and it's growing every single year. I think we'll be able to share the game of football [not] just to Asia but overall, eventually."

Bynum, who traces his Filipino roots to Leyte Province, will get a chance to tackle a few Filipinos, including Remigio, when they host the Kansas City Chiefs.

He also has a big showdown when the Vikings visit Jacobs' Raiders on December 10.