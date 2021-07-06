WATCH: Pacquiao back in training in Los Angeles

Manny Pacquiao trains in Los Angeles. Photo courtesy of Dyan Castillejo, ABS-CBN News.

Filipino boxing icon Manny Pacquiao burst into action on Monday in Los Angeles, as he ramped up his training for his August 21 bout against American Errol Spence Jr.

Pacquiao arrived in Los Angeles on Sunday, following a longer than usual flight that saw them return briefly to Manila as a passenger onboard their Philippine Airlines plane had a medical emergency.

He officially opened camp on Monday, doing his usual roadwork before heading to the Wild Card Gym to train with veteran coach Freddie Roach.

After a longer than expected travel, it’s back to the grind for @mannypacquiao who kicked off his US training camp on Monday with a quick run, a round of shadowboxing and some ab work #PacquiaoSpence @ANCALERTS @balitangamerica @ABSCBNNews pic.twitter.com/jpAtAv3Hmi — Steve Angeles (@StevieAngeles) July 5, 2021

The "Pacman" gave a snippet of his training with Roach on Twitter.

Excited to be back at Wild Card Gym with coach Freddie! #PacquiaoSpence pic.twitter.com/2MOqYsTMJe — Manny Pacquiao (@MannyPacquiao) July 6, 2021

According to a report from Steve Angeles, Pacquiao worked the mitts with Roach for eight rounds on Day 1 of his camp.

This will be Pacquiao's return to the ring after more than two years. The Philippine senator last fought in July 2019, outpointing another American in Keith Thurman to win the WBA (super) welterweight belt.

