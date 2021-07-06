MMA: ONE atomweight champ Angela Lee brushes off Zamboanga's trash talk

MANILA, Philippines -- Even though she has been on maternity leave for quite some time, ONE atomweight world champion Angela Lee has remained the focus of the division.

Two of the top contenders in the division -- China's Meng Bo and the Philippines' Denice Zamboanga -- have made their thoughts about Lee clear over the past few months.

Zamboanga, in particular, has not been shy about expressing herself on social media. The No. 1 ranked contender in the atomweight class, Zamboanga has expressed her displeasure at how Lee got to keep the atomweight belt even when pregnant.

Meng, ranked No. 2 in the division, has also repeatedly called out Lee and guaranteed victory once they meet in the circle.

Lee's response to their trash talk has been simple.

"It really doesn't matter to me, honestly," said Lee.

"I really don't care what Denice or Meng Bo has to say," she added. "I think they're just trying to stir up some drama just to make things more interesting and I'm not about that."

Lee, who has held the ONE atomweight belt since 2016, said that she doesn't take fights personally and is all business whenever she steps into the cage.

Zamboanga, however, begs to disagree.

"It's funny because she said it's not personal, but she seems so affected in telling me that I'm entitled," said Zamboanga.

The Filipina believes she has proven her worth as a contender, thanks to her unbeaten 8-0 record. Her last match was particularly impressive, as she submitted Watsapinya Kaewkhong of Thailand via an Americana in the very first round of their match in ONE: A New Breed last August.

That dream run has only boosted Zamboanga's morale, believing that Lee owes her a title shot once she returns to action.

"I don't trash talk, I just do it," she said. "If you're really a champion, prove it. I'm ready since last year."

Zamboanga and Meng will get the chance to back up their talk when they compete in the ONE Atomweight Grand Prix.

The Filipina is up for a massive challenge as she takes on Korean grappler Seo Hee Ham, while Meng will face Bi Nguyen in the first round.

Other battles in the loaded tournament bracket include former ONE women's atomweight Muay Thai and kickboxing world champion Stamp Fairtex of Thailand taking on Alyona Rassohyna of Ukraine; and Japanese stalwart Itsuki "Strong Heart Fighter" Hirata taking on Alyse "Lil' Savage" Anderson in the quarterfinals.