MMA: ONE Championship postpones all-women's card due to COVID precautions

Denice Zamboanga's match against Korean MMA veteran Seo Hee Ham will have to wait as ONE Championship postponed its all-women's fight card, ONE: Empower, due to COVID-19 precautions.

Zamboanga was supposed to take on Seo ion May 28 in the ONE Women's Atomweight Grand Prix in Singapore.

But the promotion was forced to postpone the card for safety reasons.

"As always, the health and safety of our athletes, staff, and fans is our top priority. A new date for the event and other details will be announced at a later date," said the promotion in a statement.

In its place, ONE Championship will air a tape-delayed event on May 28, ONE: Full Blast, which is headlined by a ONE Super Series Muay Thai showdown between Saemapetch Fairtex and Kulabdam 'Left Meteorite' Sor. Jor. Piek Uthai.

Zamboanga, the No. 1-ranked women's atomweight, is campaigning to win the right to challenge Angela Lee for the women's atomweight title.

