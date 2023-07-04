RJ Abarrientos is coming to the Japan B.League.

The Shinshu Brave Warriors made the announcement on Tuesday on their website.

“Hello Shinshu Brave Warriors' Fans. This is RJ Abarrientos from the Philippines. I am very excited for this new journey with Shinshu Brave Warriors and will do my best to win as many games as we can in this season. I can't wait to play in front of our fans and see you soon,” the former FEU Tamaraw wrote in the announcement.

Abarrientos previously left the Ulsan Hyundai Mobis Phoebus of the Korean Basketball League.

The 2022-2023 Rookie of the Year of the KBL had a mutual agreement with his squad to terminate the rest of his contract that was supposed to last for two more seasons.

He will now be joining Matthew Aquino who also suits up for the Brave Warriors.