KBL: RJ Abbarientos to leave Mobis, transfer to another league

MANILA -- RJ Abarrientos and Ulsan Hyundai Mobis Phoebus have mutually agreed to part ways.

The former FEU star, who won the KBL Rookie of the Year during the league's 2022-2023 season, is leaving his squad and will be looking to 'transfer to another team', according to a Mobis official in a report by Naver Sports.

"As Abarrientos requested a transfer to another league, we decided to retire after mutual contract termination through an internal decision," they wrote.

This means that Abbarientos, who put up 13.6 points, 4.8 assists and 2.9 rebounds per game last season in 51 games, will be terminating his deal that was supposed to last for two more seasons.

These numbers resulted in the 5-foot-11 guard becoming one of Uslan Hyiundai’s key players that resulted in the team finishing the KBL's regular season with a 34-20 win-loss record, just before being eliminated in the quarterfinals following a loss to Goyang in the playoffs.

Abarrientos played one season for FEU in 2022, putting up 13.64 points, 4.36 rebounds, and 2.57 assists per game before turning professional.