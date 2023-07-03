Aranas, Chua clinch historic World Cup of Pool title

Partners James Aranas and Johann Chua gave the Philippines its fourth title in the World Cup of Pool by holding off Germany during their title joust in 9-ball doubles early Monday, Manila time.

Aranas and Chua came into the tournament unseeded, but plowed through Spain, Chinese Taipei and Austria before beating German partners Joshua Filler alongside Moritz Neuhausen, 11-7, in the finals at at Pazo de Feiras e Congresos de Lugo, Spain.

"I feel great. It feels amazing to win a world title. It's such an honor to win with James. We've known each other since we were 13 years old. We went to school together. To win with him is amazing. This has always been our dream," said Chua in Matchroom Sports.

"It's a special achievement to win the World Cup of Pool. I am aggressive at the table. I cannot sleep if I do not approach it like that. It's my first achievement at this sort of prestigious event. It's my first world title. "

With the victory, the Filipinos will take home the $60,000 top purse.

The Philippines now has the most title wins in World Cup of Pool with four crowns in total.

No unseeded team had ever won the #WorldCupofPool...



The Philippines keep shattering records 🏆🇵🇭 pic.twitter.com/WoE9skyFlq — Matchroom Pool (@MatchroomPool) July 2, 2023

They also joined the company of billiards legends Efren “Bata” Reyes and Francisco “Django” Bustamante.

The legendary pair won the inaugural staging of the Cup in Wales in 2006 and followed it up with another title win in the Philippines two years later.

In 2013, Dennis Orcollo and Lee Van Corteza took the title in the tournament set in in London.

Aranas, whose golden break against Spain catapulted them to the quarterfinal round, said it has been an unforgettable week.

"I started the week with no cues having been lost in transit but felt it was a sign of better things to come. For me, I have so many memories, it's so exciting," he said.

"This week is unforgettable, spending this moment with Johann too."