🇵🇭 James Aranas and Johann Chua are two racks away from the #WorldCupofPool final



🇦🇹 Austria need five... pic.twitter.com/UYkhypWs1C — Matchroom Pool (@MatchroomPool) July 2, 2023

The Philippine tandem of Johann Chua and James Aranas continued their impressive run in the World Cup of Pool, ousting two-time champion Austria via a thrilling finish on Sunday to reach the tournament finals of the 9-ball doubles event in Lugo, Spain.

Chua and Aranas towed the Philippines to the finals for the first time in a decade by holding off a dramatic comeback by Austrian vets Albin Ouschan and Mario He.

The Filipinos, who got past Spain and Chinese Taipei before reaching the semifinals, played it steady against the Austrians for a 6-3 lead after nine racks.

Chua and Aranas were already on the hill when the Austrians mounted a comeback capped by He's golden break in the 15th rack.

This pulled the Austrians to within 8-7 in the race-to-9 affair. A crucial mistake by Chua on the 6 ball allowed the Austrians to take over and tie the scores, 8-all.

⭐️ The Philippines are five-time World Cup of Pool finalists!



🇵🇭 James Aranas and Johann Chua are the pride of an entire nation



💙❤️🤍💛#WorldCupofPool 🌎 pic.twitter.com/2cwu4APGsx — Matchroom Pool (@MatchroomPool) July 2, 2023

Fortunately for the Filipino pair, they avoided disaster by cleaning up the final rack and win a ticket to the World Cuo pf Pool finals.

The tournament champion will take home the top purse of $60,000.

The last time the Philippines won the crown was when Dennis Orcollo and Lee Van Corteza ruled in the 2013 edition of the event in London.

The legendary pair of Efren “Bata” Reyes and Francisco “Django” Bustamante won the inaugural staging of the Cup in Wales in 2006 and followed it up with another title win in the Philippines two years later.