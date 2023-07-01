PH's Aranas, Chua secure semis ticket in World Cup of Pool

Filipino duo James Aranas and Johann Chua marched to the semifinal round of the World Cup of Pool billiards doubles in Spain by edging their Taiwanese counterparts on Saturday.

Aranas and Chua held off Ko Pin-Yi and Ko Ping-Chung in a 9-8 victory in their quarterfinal face off.

The Filipinos appeared headed to a troubl- free win after surging to an early 8-2 advantaged in the race-to-9 affair.

But the Ko brothers battled their way in the next six racks and tied the scores 8-all.

Aranas and Chua regained their rhythm and secured the final rack to assure their passage to the semifinals.

Earlier, Aranas scored a golden break that towed the Philippines past Spanish tandem Jonas Souto and Jose Alberto Delgado. This arranged their quarterfinal pairing with the Ko brothers.